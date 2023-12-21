SEC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Five games on Thursday's college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Ball State Cardinals and the Georgia Bulldogs.
SEC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Lipscomb Bisons at Kentucky Wildcats
|11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 21
|SEC Network +
|Arkansas Razorbacks vs. UIC Flames
|11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 21
|-
|Ball State Cardinals vs. Georgia Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|SEC Network +
|Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
|2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|-
|UMKC Kangaroos at Missouri Tigers
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|-
