The Vancouver Canucks (22-9-2) will visit the Dallas Stars (18-8-4) -- who've won three straight on home ice -- on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

The Stars-Canucks matchup can be seen on BSSW and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Canucks Additional Info

Stars vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/4/2023 Canucks Stars 2-0 VAN

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 13th in goals against, allowing 94 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Stars' 105 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Stars have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 30 13 16 29 25 12 51.7% Jason Robertson 30 10 18 28 20 20 - Matt Duchene 29 10 17 27 13 15 56% Roope Hintz 28 10 16 26 9 8 53.5% Tyler Seguin 30 9 13 22 12 7 55.1%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks concede just 2.4 goals per game (80 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.

The Canucks have scored 125 goals (3.8 per game), tops in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Canucks have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 34 goals during that stretch.

Canucks Key Players