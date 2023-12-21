The Tulane Green Wave (6-4) play the Maine Black Bears (7-5) at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Tulane vs. Maine Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

Tulane Players to Watch

Kyren Whittington: 16.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Hannah Pratt: 12.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Marta Galic: 14.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Irina Parau: 7.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Amira Mabry: 7.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Maine Players to Watch

Anne Simon: 20.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

20.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Adrianna Smith: 12.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Caroline Bornemann: 7.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Sarah Talon: 6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Olivia Rockwood: 4.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

