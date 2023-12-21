How to Watch the Tulane vs. Maine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Tulane Green Wave (6-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Maine Black Bears (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane vs. Maine Scoring Comparison
- The Black Bears average only 0.9 more points per game (63.8) than the Green Wave allow (62.9).
- Maine has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 62.9 points.
- Tulane has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.8 points.
- The Green Wave score 68.1 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 63.1 the Black Bears allow.
- When Tulane scores more than 63.1 points, it is 6-2.
- Maine has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 68.1 points.
- The Green Wave shoot 41.4% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Black Bears concede defensively.
- The Black Bears' 39.8 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.1 higher than the Green Wave have given up.
Tulane Leaders
- Kyren Whittington: 16.5 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.4 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)
- Hannah Pratt: 12.6 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (22-for-70)
- Marta Galic: 14.6 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)
- Irina Parau: 7.9 PTS, 45.2 FG%
- Amira Mabry: 7.3 PTS, 59.0 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)
Tulane Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|New Orleans
|W 90-63
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/10/2023
|Howard
|W 67-52
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Little Rock
|W 66-57
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|Maine
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
