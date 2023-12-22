How to Watch Grambling vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Grambling Tigers (2-9) will look to stop an eight-game road skid when squaring off against the Florida Gators (8-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Grambling vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network+
Grambling Stats Insights
- This season, Grambling has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at second.
- The Tigers average 11.1 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Gators allow (75.4).
- Grambling has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 75.4 points.
Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Grambling scored 73 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged on the road (64.9).
- At home, the Tigers allowed 56.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 66.7.
- At home, Grambling drained 5.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (5.1). Grambling's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.5%) than away (32.5%).
Grambling Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 83-65
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Drake
|L 68-56
|Knapp Center
|12/20/2023
|@ SE Louisiana
|L 48-47
|University Center (LA)
|12/22/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/2/2024
|Biblical Studies-Houston
|-
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|1/6/2024
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
