The No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) are favored by 6.5 points against the Missouri Tigers (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The point total is set at 150.5 for the matchup.

Illinois vs. Missouri Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Enterprise Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois -6.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois vs Missouri Betting Records & Stats

The Fighting Illini have a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this year, Missouri has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Illinois has covered the spread more often than Missouri this year, tallying an ATS record of 4-5-0, as opposed to the 4-6-0 record of Missouri.

Illinois vs. Missouri Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 3 33.3% 79.4 154.9 64.2 134.3 145.7 Missouri 2 20% 75.5 154.9 70.1 134.3 150

Additional Illinois vs Missouri Insights & Trends

The Fighting Illini put up 79.4 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 70.1 the Tigers allow.

Illinois is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 70.1 points.

The Tigers' 75.5 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 64.2 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

Missouri is 3-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall when it scores more than 64.2 points.

Illinois vs. Missouri Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 4-5-0 3-3 3-6-0 Missouri 4-6-0 2-0 3-7-0

Illinois vs. Missouri Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Missouri 15-2 Home Record 16-3 3-7 Away Record 5-5 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-10-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-7-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

