The Rice Owls (6-6) look to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Louisiana vs. Rice Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Louisiana vs. Rice Betting Trends

Louisiana is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns are 3-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Rice has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

In the Owls' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

