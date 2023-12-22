The Rice Owls (6-6) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) after winning four home games in a row. The Owls are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5 points.

Louisiana vs. Rice Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rice -4.5 147.5

Ragin' Cajuns Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana has played four games this season that finished with a combined score above 147.5 points.

Louisiana's average game total this season has been 149.5, two more points than this matchup's over/under.

Louisiana is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

Louisiana has been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and has walked away with the win one time (20%) in those games.

The Ragin' Cajuns are 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisiana has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Louisiana vs. Rice Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rice 4 36.4% 74.4 152.3 72.9 144.5 155 Louisiana 4 44.4% 77.9 152.3 71.6 144.5 150.7

Additional Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Ragin' Cajuns average five more points per game (77.9) than the Owls give up (72.9).

Louisiana has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 4-2 overall record in games it scores more than 72.9 points.

Louisiana vs. Rice Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rice 5-6-0 4-2 4-7-0 Louisiana 5-4-0 3-1 5-4-0

Louisiana vs. Rice Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rice Louisiana 11-7 Home Record 14-0 6-7 Away Record 7-7 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.8 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

