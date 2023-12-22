The Nicholls State Colonels (4-7) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Towson Tigers (5-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 133.5 points.

Nicholls State vs. Towson Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Monumental

Monumental Where: Towson, Maryland

Towson, Maryland Venue: SECU Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Towson -7.5 133.5

Colonels Betting Records & Stats

Nicholls State has played six games this season that have had more than 133.5 combined points scored.

Nicholls State has a 151.3-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 17.8 more points than this game's point total.

Nicholls State is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

Nicholls State has been victorious in two of the seven contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Colonels have a record of 1-5 when they're set as an underdog of +280 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Nicholls State has a 26.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Nicholls State vs. Towson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Towson 3 27.3% 65.5 139.1 68.3 145.9 133.3 Nicholls State 6 75% 73.6 139.1 77.6 145.9 144.3

Additional Nicholls State Insights & Trends

The Colonels put up 5.3 more points per game (73.6) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (68.3).

When it scores more than 68.3 points, Nicholls State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Nicholls State vs. Towson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Towson 4-7-0 2-2 3-8-0 Nicholls State 6-2-0 6-1 3-5-0

Nicholls State vs. Towson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Towson Nicholls State 10-2 Home Record 11-2 8-7 Away Record 4-11 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-7-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

