The Tulane Green Wave (8-2) go up against the George Mason Patriots (9-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. George Mason matchup.

Tulane vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

ESPN+

Tulane vs. George Mason Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline George Mason Moneyline BetMGM Tulane (-4.5) 157.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tulane (-4.5) 156.5 -210 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tulane vs. George Mason Betting Trends

Tulane has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of eight out of the Green Wave's nine games this season have gone over the point total.

George Mason has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

A total of four Patriots games this year have gone over the point total.

