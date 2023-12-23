Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Camellia Bowl
In this season's Camellia Bowl, the Arkansas State Red Wolves are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-1), over the Northern Illinois Huskies. the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is set at 53.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Montgomery, Alabama
- Venue: Cramton Bowl
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas State (-1)
|53.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Arkansas State (-1.5)
|52.5
|-113
|-106
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends
- Arkansas State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Red Wolves have won their only game this season when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
- Northern Illinois has compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Huskies have been an underdog by 1 point or more four times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
Arkansas State & Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Northern Illinois
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
