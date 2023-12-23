What are Grambling's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Grambling ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-0 NR NR 74

Grambling's best wins

Grambling's signature win this season came on November 16 in a 70-67 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils. Demya Young, as the leading point-getter in the win over Arizona State, put up 23 points, while Jazmyne Jackson was second on the squad with 15.

Next best wins

64-59 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 241/RPI) on November 22

69-50 at home over Nicholls (No. 260/RPI) on December 20

Grambling's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Tigers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Grambling has been handed the 63rd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Tigers have two games left against teams over .500. They have 16 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Of Grambling's 19 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Grambling's next game

Matchup: Grambling Tigers vs. College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors

Grambling Tigers vs. College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 3:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

