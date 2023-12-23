Jamie Benn will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Dallas Stars meet the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Does a wager on Benn intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jamie Benn vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

BSSO, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Benn has a goal in five of 31 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Benn has a point in 15 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 13 of 31 games this year, Benn has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Benn has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Benn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 101 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 31 Games 4 21 Points 3 5 Goals 1 16 Assists 2

