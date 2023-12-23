The Dallas Stars, Joe Pavelski among them, play the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Pavelski against the Predators, we have plenty of info to help.

Joe Pavelski vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski has averaged 16:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

In 13 of 31 games this season, Pavelski has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 22 of 31 games this season, Pavelski has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 31 games this season, Pavelski has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Pavelski has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Pavelski having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 101 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 31 Games 4 30 Points 6 13 Goals 2 17 Assists 4

