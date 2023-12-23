2024 NCAA Bracketology: Nicholls Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Can we expect Nicholls to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How Nicholls ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|231
Nicholls' best wins
Against the Tulane Green Wave on November 8, Nicholls registered its best win of the season, which was a 69-66 road victory. That signature victory against Tulane featured a team-high 18 points from Britiya Curtis. Lexi Alexander, with 17 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 61-58 on the road over South Alabama (No. 309/RPI) on December 4
- 63-55 over Eastern Illinois (No. 332/RPI) on November 24
Nicholls' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-2
- Based on the RPI, Nicholls has three losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Nicholls faces the 270th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Colonels have eight games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 10 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- When it comes to Nicholls' upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Nicholls' next game
- Matchup: Nicholls Colonels vs. SE Louisiana Lions
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana
