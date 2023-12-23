Player prop betting options for Jonas Valanciunas, Alperen Sengun and others are available in the New Orleans Pelicans-Houston Rockets matchup at Smoothie King Center on Saturday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSNO and Space City Home Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB
15.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: +104)
  • Saturday's points prop bet for Valanciunas is 15.5 points. That is 0.5 more than his season average of 15.
  • He has grabbed 10 rebounds per game, 1.5 fewer than his prop bet for Saturday's game (11.5).

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: +132)
  • The 24.5-point over/under for Brandon Ingram on Saturday is 0.7 higher than his scoring average on the season (23.8).
  • He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 5.5.
  • Ingram's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Saturday's over/under.
  • He 1.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Saturday.

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST
21.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: +114)
  • The 21.5-point over/under set for Zion Williamson on Saturday is 1.0 lower than his season scoring average of 22.5.
  • He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 6.5).
  • Williamson's assist average -- 4.6 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST
18.5 (Over: -110) 9.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: +102)
  • Saturday's prop bet for Sengun is 18.5 points, 1.3 fewer than his season average.
  • His rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Saturday.
  • Sengun averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -141) 8.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -139)
  • Fred VanVleet has scored 17.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (3.5).
  • VanVleet has averaged 8.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Saturday's assist over/under (8.5).
  • VanVleet's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

