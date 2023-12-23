Jonas Valančiūnas, Top Pelicans Players to Watch vs. the Rockets - December 23
Saturday's 7:00 PM ET game between the New Orleans Pelicans (17-12) and the Houston Rockets (14-12) at Smoothie King Center features the Pelicans' Brandon Ingram and the Rockets' Alperen Sengun as players to watch.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO, Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pelicans' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Pelicans topped the Cavaliers on Thursday, 123-104. Trey Murphy III scored a team-high 28 points (and chipped in three assists and four rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trey Murphy III
|28
|4
|3
|1
|1
|6
|CJ McCollum
|18
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Brandon Ingram
|17
|7
|6
|0
|0
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pelicans vs Rockets Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Rockets Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Rockets Betting Trends & Stats
|Pelicans vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 15.0 points, 2.5 assists and 10.0 boards per contest.
- Ingram averages 23.8 points, 4.9 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 22.5 points, 4.6 assists and 6.0 boards per game.
- Herbert Jones averages 11.0 points, 3.9 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 48.0% from the field and 32.9% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- CJ McCollum puts up 21.0 points, 4.1 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 43.6% from downtown, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game.
Watch Valanciunas, Sengun and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|17.5
|11.6
|2.4
|0.8
|1.3
|0.9
|Brandon Ingram
|22.1
|4.4
|5.7
|0.8
|0.2
|1.3
|CJ McCollum
|17.4
|3.2
|4.3
|1.4
|0.7
|3.0
|Zion Williamson
|14.7
|4.4
|3.2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|Trey Murphy III
|14.7
|3.4
|1.7
|0.5
|0.4
|2.5
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.