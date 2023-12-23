If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Tulane and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Tulane's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Tulane ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 145

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulane's best wins

Against the Southern Jaguars on December 16, Tulane registered its best win of the season, which was a 105-81 home victory. With 24 points, Kevin Cross was the top scorer versus Southern. Second on the team was Sion James, with 18 points.

Next best wins

91-81 at home over Nicholls State (No. 179/RPI) on November 6

98-77 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 185/RPI) on November 29

117-110 at home over Furman (No. 211/RPI) on December 14

84-81 over Cal (No. 240/RPI) on November 23

89-81 on the road over Fordham (No. 290/RPI) on December 3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tulane's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

The Green Wave have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (two).

The Green Wave have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (seven).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Tulane has been handed the 275th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Green Wave's upcoming schedule, they have 13 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams over .500.

Tulane has 19 games remaining this season, including four contests versus Top 25 teams.

Tulane's next game

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Dillard Bleu Devils

Tulane Green Wave vs. Dillard Bleu Devils Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Tulane games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.