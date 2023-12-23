Zion Williamson could make a big impact for the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Houston Rockets.

Williamson tallied 13 points and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 115-113 loss against the Grizzlies.

In this article, we dig into Williamson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 22.5 20.6 Rebounds 6.5 6.0 5.6 Assists 4.5 4.6 4.5 PRA -- 33.1 30.7 PR -- 28.5 26.2



Zion Williamson Insights vs. the Rockets

Williamson has taken 15.5 shots per game this season and made 8.9 per game, which account for 13.3% and 15.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Pelicans average the seventh-most possessions per game with 101.8. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 101 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Rockets are ranked second in the NBA, conceding 107.9 points per contest.

On the boards, the Rockets have given up 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Rockets have given up 23.2 per contest, best in the league.

Zion Williamson vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 34 24 8 1 0 1 0

