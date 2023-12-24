Who’s the Best Team in the AAC? See our Weekly Women's AAC Power Rankings
Looking for an up-to-date view of the AAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
AAC Power Rankings
1. East Carolina
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Overall Rank: 80th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd
- Last Game: W 75-46 vs Charleston Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: South Carolina
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. North Texas
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 26-3
- Overall Rank: 83rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st
- Last Game: L 71-58 vs Montana State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Charlotte
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
3. Rice
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 95th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd
- Last Game: L 71-63 vs Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: Wichita State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
4. SMU
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 106th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st
- Last Game: W 75-44 vs Air Force
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
5. Tulsa
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Overall Rank: 110th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th
- Last Game: W 48-47 vs SE Louisiana
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Memphis
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
6. South Florida
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Overall Rank: 111th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th
- Last Game: L 73-50 vs Baylor
Next Game
- Opponent: SMU
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
7. Temple
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Overall Rank: 125th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 224th
- Last Game: L 72-68 vs Northwestern
Next Game
- Opponent: UTSA
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
8. Charlotte
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Overall Rank: 134th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th
- Last Game: L 83-56 vs Davidson
Next Game
- Opponent: North Texas
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
9. UTSA
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 136th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 184th
- Last Game: W 75-64 vs Seattle U
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Temple
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
10. Memphis
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 141st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th
- Last Game: L 81-63 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Opponent: Tulsa
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
11. Tulane
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 142nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th
- Last Game: W 64-61 vs Maine
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wichita State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
12. UAB
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 150th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 350th
- Last Game: L 63-57 vs Saint Joseph's (PA)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
13. Wichita State
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Overall Rank: 234th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th
- Last Game: L 76-74 vs Oral Roberts
Next Game
- Opponent: Tulane
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
14. Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-23
- Overall Rank: 244th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd
- Last Game: L 75-48 vs San Diego State
Next Game
- Opponent: UAB
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
