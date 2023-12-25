The Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the New York Giants (5-9) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Giants

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Eagles vs. Giants Insights

This year, the Eagles put up just 1.5 more points per game (25.6) than the Giants allow (24.1).

New York racks up 13.5 points per game, 10.9 fewer than Philadelphia surrenders (24.4).

The Eagles collect 356.1 yards per game, only 0.6 fewer than the 356.7 the Giants allow per contest.

New York averages 261.7 yards per game, 88.2 fewer yards than the 349.9 Philadelphia allows.

The Eagles rush for 128.3 yards per game, just 3.3 fewer yards than the 131.6 the Giants allow per contest.

This year New York averages 111 rushing yards per game, 16.6 more than Philadelphia allows (94.4).

This year, the Eagles have 21 turnovers, one fewer than the Giants have takeaways (22).

New York has turned the ball over one more time (16 total) than Philadelphia has forced a turnover (15) this season.

Eagles Home Performance

In home games, the Eagles score 30.5 points per game and concede 29.2. That's more than they score (25.6) and allow (24.4) overall.

The Eagles rack up 367.2 yards per game at home (11.1 more than their overall average), and give up 391.7 at home (41.8 more than overall).

At home, Philadelphia accumulates 233.5 passing yards per game and concedes 296.3. That's more than it gains (227.8) and allows (255.4) overall.

The Eagles' average rushing yards gained (133.7) and conceded (95.3) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 128.3 and 94.4, respectively.

The Eagles' offensive third-down percentage at home (42.3%) is lower than their overall average (48.4%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (52.3%) is higher than overall (47.7%).

Eagles Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 San Francisco L 42-19 FOX 12/10/2023 at Dallas L 33-13 NBC 12/18/2023 at Seattle L 20-17 ABC/ESPN 12/25/2023 New York - FOX 12/31/2023 Arizona - FOX 1/7/2024 at New York - -

Giants Away Performance

On the road, the Giants put up 16 points per game and give up 28.1. That's more than they score (13.5) and allow (24.1) overall.

The Giants accumulate 263.5 yards per game away from home (1.8 more than their overall average), and concede 414.4 in road games (57.7 more than overall).

New York racks up 168.8 passing yards per game in away games (18.1 more than its overall average), and concedes 264.9 on the road (39.8 more than overall).

The Giants' average yards rushing on the road (94.8) is lower than their overall average (111). But their average yards allowed in away games (149.5) is higher than overall (131.6).

On the road, the Giants convert 30.7% of third downs and allow 45.4% to be converted. That's more than they convert (29.4%) and allow (36.1%) overall.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 New England W 10-7 FOX 12/11/2023 Green Bay W 24-22 ABC 12/17/2023 at New Orleans L 24-6 FOX 12/25/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 12/31/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 1/7/2024 Philadelphia - -

