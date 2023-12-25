Top Suns vs. Mavericks Players to Watch - December 25
The Phoenix Suns (14-14) take on the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday at Footprint Center. Kevin Durant of the Suns and Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Mavericks are two players to watch in this game.
How to Watch Suns vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Monday, December 25
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Suns' Last Game
The Suns dropped their most recent game to the Kings, 120-105, on Friday. Durant led the way with 28 points, and also had seven boards and two assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kevin Durant
|28
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Devin Booker
|24
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Udoka Azubuike
|11
|11
|2
|0
|1
|0
Mavericks' Last Game
The Mavericks were victorious in their previous game versus the Spurs, 144-119, on Saturday. Luka Doncic was their high scorer with 39 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Luka Doncic
|39
|12
|10
|1
|1
|5
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|23
|6
|3
|0
|0
|5
|Dante Exum
|20
|7
|4
|0
|1
|2
Suns vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Suns vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Suns vs Mavericks Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
Suns Players to Watch
- Durant is averaging 30.9 points, 5.4 assists and 6.2 boards per contest.
- Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 12.1 points, 3.9 assists and 10.3 boards per game.
- Devin Booker is averaging 27.7 points, 8.2 assists and 5.5 boards per contest.
- Grayson Allen is posting 12.2 points, 2.7 assists and 4.6 boards per game.
- Eric Gordon is putting up 13.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.1 boards per game.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic provides the Mavericks 32.9 points, 8.6 boards and 9.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Hardaway chips in with 17.6 points per game, plus 3.5 boards and 1.6 assists.
- The Mavericks get 8.9 points, 7.7 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Dereck Lively.
- The Mavericks receive 9.9 points per game from Derrick Jones Jr., plus 3.6 boards and 1.1 assists.
- The Mavericks get 9.4 points per game from Grant Williams, plus 3.8 boards and 1.8 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Luka Doncic
|DAL
|32.4
|8.0
|9.5
|1.0
|0.4
|3.6
|Devin Booker
|PHO
|25.4
|5.1
|7.0
|0.5
|0.3
|1.6
|Kevin Durant
|PHO
|24.0
|3.8
|4.2
|0.7
|0.8
|1.5
|Dante Exum
|DAL
|14.9
|4.0
|3.7
|0.8
|0.3
|1.8
|Jusuf Nurkic
|PHO
|13.1
|10.9
|3.2
|0.9
|0.8
|0.6
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|DAL
|17.2
|3.5
|1.4
|0.5
|0.0
|3.0
