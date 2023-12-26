The Kansas Jayhawks are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the UNLV Rebels at 9:00 PM on Tuesday, December 26, according to our computer model. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Kansas vs. UNLV Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (+13.5) Under (67.5) Kansas 33, UNLV 27

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

The Jayhawks have an 83.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread seven times in 12 games.

Kansas has yet to cover a spread when they are at least 13.5-point favorites (0-2).

This year, six of the Jayhawks' 12 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 67.5 points, 8.2 higher than the average total in Kansas games this season.

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

The Rebels have a 21.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rebels are 9-3-0 against the spread this year.

UNLV is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year.

Out of the Rebels' 12 games with a set total, eight have hit the over (66.7%).

The average over/under in UNLV games this season is 12.2 fewer points than the point total of 67.5 in this outing.

Jayhawks vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas 33.6 25.8 35.6 24.1 30.8 28 UNLV 34.3 27 20 44 34.7 27

