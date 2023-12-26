Minnesota vs. Bowling Green: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Quick Lane Bowl
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4), in this year's Quick Lane Bowl, where they will face the Bowling Green Falcons. Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan will act as host on December 26, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is 37.5 points.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Bowling Green matchup.
Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-4)
|37.5
|-210
|+175
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-5.5)
|37.5
|-220
|+180
Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends
- Minnesota has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.
- Bowling Green has compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Falcons are 3-3 ATS this year when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.
Minnesota & Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds
|Bowling Green
|To Win the MAC
|+10000
