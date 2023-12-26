Trey Murphy III and the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on December 23, Murphy posted 14 points, six rebounds and two steals in a 106-104 loss against the Rockets.

In this article, we look at Murphy's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Trey Murphy III Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 13.5 16.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 Assists -- 1.8 PRA -- 22.2 PR -- 20.4 3PM 2.5 2.9



Trey Murphy III Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Murphy is responsible for taking 3.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 7.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.9 per game.

Murphy's Pelicans average 101.7 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's slowest with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies are the ninth-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112.4 points per game.

The Grizzlies concede 45.4 rebounds per contest, ranking 26th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are ninth in the NBA, giving up 25.5 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies have given up 14.2 makes per game, 28th in the NBA.

Trey Murphy III vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 21 7 3 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.