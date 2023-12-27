Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars will meet the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Enterprise Center. Looking to wager on Heiskanen's props versus the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Heiskanen has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 25:23 on the ice per game.

In three of 32 games this season, Heiskanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 15 of 32 games this year, Heiskanen has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 32 games this year, Heiskanen has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Heiskanen's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Heiskanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 53.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 32 Games 5 23 Points 4 4 Goals 1 19 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.