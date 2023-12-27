The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas A&M Aggies meet for the Texas Bowl on December 27, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Oklahoma State sports the 39th-ranked offense this year (421.1 yards per game), and have been less effective defensively, ranking ninth-worst with 441.5 yards allowed per game. Texas A&M's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 24th-best in the FBS with 34.2 points per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 21.3 points per game, which ranks 34th.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

Oklahoma State Texas A&M 421.1 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 403.8 (63rd) 441.5 (130th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.0 (6th) 156.8 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.4 (88th) 264.2 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 262.3 (39th) 19 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (20th) 21 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (122nd)

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has thrown for 3,058 yards (235.2 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 59.7% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes compared to 12 interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon has 1,613 rushing yards on 258 carries with 20 touchdowns. He's also added 37 catches for 326 yards (25.1 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Jaden Nixon has collected 197 yards on 50 carries, scoring one time.

Brennan Presley has hauled in 83 receptions for 830 yards (63.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Rashod Owens has hauled in 53 passes while averaging 56.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Leon Johnson III has been the target of 47 passes and compiled 29 catches for 453 yards, an average of 34.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has 1,452 passing yards, or 121.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.1% of his passes and has recorded nine touchdowns with five interceptions.

Amari Daniels is his team's leading rusher with 97 carries for 514 yards, or 42.8 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Le'Veon Moss has totaled 484 yards on 96 carries with five touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has racked up 795 receiving yards on 53 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Evan Stewart has put together a 514-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 38 passes on 62 targets.

Jahdae Walker's 27 catches (on 46 targets) have netted him 453 yards (37.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

