The Dallas Stars (20-8-4) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they play the St. Louis Blues (17-15-1) on the road on Wednesday, December 27 at 8:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+.

Stars vs. Blues Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-165) Blues (+135) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have a 19-10 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Dallas has a 9-1 record (winning 90.0% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 62.3%.

In 20 of 32 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Stars vs Blues Additional Info

Stars vs. Blues Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 112 (6th) Goals 99 (20th) 99 (12th) Goals Allowed 110 (23rd) 21 (17th) Power Play Goals 11 (30th) 14 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (11th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has covered the spread twice in its past 10 contests, and is 6-3-1 overall.

Dallas hit the over in eight of its last 10 games.

The Stars have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is equal to their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 112 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked sixth in the NHL this year.

The Stars rank 12th in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (99 total) in league action.

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +13.

