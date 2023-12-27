The Virginia Tech Hokies are solid favorites (-7.5) in this year's Military Bowl, where they will meet the Tulane Green Wave. The game kicks off at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Tulane matchup in this article.

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

City: Annapolis, Maryland

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Tulane Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-7.5) 46.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-7.5) 47.5 -285 +230 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Tulane has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Green Wave have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Virginia Tech has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Hokies have been favored by 7.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

