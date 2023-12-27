The Military Bowl features a matchup of the Tulane Green Wave (who are big, 10-point underdogs) and the Virginia Tech Hokies on December 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 44.5.

Virginia Tech sports the 65th-ranked offense this year (386.3 yards per game), and has been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-best with only 322.2 yards allowed per game. With 379.2 total yards per game on offense, Tulane ranks 71st in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 33rd, surrendering 333.4 total yards per contest.

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Virginia Tech vs Tulane Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Virginia Tech -10 -110 -110 44.5 -110 -110 -375 +300

Tulane Recent Performance

Offensively, the Green Wave are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 348.3 yards per game (-72-worst in college football). On defense, they are allowing 362 (65th-ranked).

The Green Wave are -2-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (25.7 per game) and 27th in points conceded (15.3).

In its past three games, Tulane has thrown for 190.3 yards per game (-30-worst in the country), and conceded 251.7 in the air (-63-worst).

In their past three games, the Green Wave have run for 158 yards per game (22nd-worst in college football) and given up 110.3 on the ground (64th).

The Green Wave have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall over their last three contests.

Tulane has not gone over the total in its past three contests.

Week 18 AAC Betting Trends

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

Tulane is 5-7-0 ATS this season.

The Green Wave have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

Out of Tulane's 12 games with a set total, two have hit the over (16.7%).

Tulane lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Tulane has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +300 odds on them winning this game.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 2,406 yards on 185-of-283 passing with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 286 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has run the ball 243 times for 1,290 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II leads his team with 711 receiving yards on 44 receptions with five touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has racked up 599 receiving yards (46.1 yards per game) and seven touchdowns on 33 receptions.

Jha'Quan Jackson's 44 targets have resulted in 26 catches for 439 yards and four touchdowns.

Darius Hodges paces the team with 7.5 sacks, and also has nine TFL and 24 tackles.

Tulane's leading tackler, Jesus Machado, has 88 tackles, one TFL, and one interception this year.

Lance Robinson has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 36 tackles and four passes defended.

