Bossier Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gibsland-Coleman High School at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minden High School at Haughton High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Haughton, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loyola College Prep at Airline High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at Benton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Benton, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
