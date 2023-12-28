Brandon Ingram NBA Player Preview vs. the Jazz - December 28
Brandon Ingram and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates match up versus the Utah Jazz on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
If you'd like to place a wager on Ingram's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Jazz
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|23.5
|23.7
|22.7
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.9
|4.2
|Assists
|5.5
|5.3
|5.6
|PRA
|--
|33.9
|32.5
|PR
|--
|28.6
|26.9
|3PM
|1.5
|1.4
|1.5
Looking to bet on one or more of Ingram's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Jazz
- Ingram has taken 17.6 shots per game this season and made 8.9 per game, which account for 17.4% and 18.3%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's connected on 1.4 threes per game, or 10.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Pelicans average the eighth-most possessions per game with 102.2. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 103.3 possessions per contest.
- The Jazz are the 24th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 119.3 points per contest.
- The Jazz concede 42.4 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Jazz have given up 28.6 per game, 28th in the league.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz have conceded 14.4 makes per game, 29th in the NBA.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Brandon Ingram vs. the Jazz
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/27/2023
|35
|25
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|11/25/2023
|37
|26
|6
|8
|1
|0
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.