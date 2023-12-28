Tight end rankings are available here, to help you make the best calls on your NFL fantasy lineup going into Week 17.

Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 17

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game T.J. Hockenson Vikings 219 14.6 8.5 Travis Kelce Chiefs 214.8 15.3 8.4 Sam LaPorta Lions 210 14 6.7 George Kittle 49ers 197.3 13.2 5.7 Evan Engram Jaguars 194.4 13 8.3 David Njoku Browns 183.8 12.3 7.7 Cole Kmet Bears 174 11.6 5.7 Trey McBride Cardinals 158.3 10.6 6.2 Jake Ferguson Cowboys 156.9 10.5 6 Dalton Schultz Texans 137.4 10.6 5.9 Mark Andrews Ravens 135.4 13.5 6.1 Kyle Pitts Falcons 131.1 8.7 5.5 Dalton Kincaid Bills 122.2 8.7 5.4 Hunter Henry Patriots 119.9 9.2 4.7 Logan Thomas Commanders 119.9 8.6 5.1 Dallas Goedert Eagles 119.2 9.9 6.2 Jonnu Smith Falcons 112.3 7.5 4.2 Tyler Conklin Jets 110 7.3 5.3 Cade Otton Buccaneers 108.5 7.2 3.9 Gerald Everett Chargers 102 7.8 4.6 Chigoziem Okonkwo Titans 101.4 6.8 4.6 Tyler Higbee Rams 96.3 6.9 4.5 Darren Waller Giants 93.6 9.4 6.2 Luke Musgrave Packers 73.1 7.3 4.5 Isaiah Likely Ravens 71.8 6 2.9

