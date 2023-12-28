Fantasy Football Week 17 WR Rankings
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 17, take a look at our WR rankings in this article.
Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 17
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|341.6
|24.4
|10.4
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|327.5
|21.8
|10.1
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|281.4
|20.1
|10.4
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|280.4
|18.7
|10.1
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|278.9
|21.5
|11.5
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|267.3
|17.8
|8.2
|Puka Nacua
|Rams
|265.7
|17.7
|9.7
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|251.0
|16.7
|9.7
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|249.7
|17.8
|9.4
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|245.2
|16.3
|7.8
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|233.2
|16.7
|10.2
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|227.0
|15.1
|8.5
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|221.6
|14.8
|7.1
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|220.3
|16.9
|6.2
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|219.3
|15.7
|6.6
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|218.0
|14.5
|8.5
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|212.2
|14.1
|9.7
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|211.1
|15.1
|9.2
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|210.2
|16.2
|7.1
|D.K. Metcalf
|Seahawks
|207.8
|14.8
|7.5
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|199.8
|13.3
|6.3
|Calvin Ridley
|Jaguars
|199.4
|13.3
|7.9
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|198.6
|14.2
|7.4
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|197.9
|13.2
|10.2
|Rashee Rice
|Chiefs
|194.8
|13.0
|6.4
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|191.8
|12.8
|8
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|189.0
|12.6
|5.7
|George Pickens
|Steelers
|188.4
|12.6
|6.5
|Zay Flowers
|Ravens
|186.8
|12.5
|7
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|185.4
|13.2
|6.5
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|183.3
|12.2
|7.5
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|180.6
|12.0
|7.9
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|175.5
|11.7
|7.8
|Jayden Reed
|Packers
|175.1
|12.5
|5.9
|Romeo Doubs
|Packers
|168.6
|11.2
|5.9
|Tank Dell
|Texans
|165.0
|16.5
|7.5
|Gabriel Davis
|Bills
|157.3
|11.2
|5.4
|Drake London
|Falcons
|156.7
|11.2
|6.5
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|155.3
|19.4
|9.5
|Cooper Kupp
|Rams
|151.7
|13.8
|8.1
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|150.3
|12.5
|7.1
|Curtis Samuel
|Commanders
|145.9
|10.4
|5.9
|Josh Downs
|Colts
|142.0
|9.5
|6.2
|Brandin Cooks
|Cowboys
|140.0
|10.0
|4.6
|Tyler Boyd
|Bengals
|138.5
|9.2
|6.3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Seahawks
|137.2
|9.1
|5.7
|Rashid Shaheed
|Saints
|136.7
|10.5
|5.2
|Marquise Brown
|Cardinals
|134.7
|10.4
|7.8
|Tee Higgins
|Bengals
|134.7
|12.2
|6.7
|Diontae Johnson
|Steelers
|122.2
|11.1
|7.1
|Jahan Dotson
|Commanders
|121.1
|8.1
|5.3
|K.J. Osborn
|Vikings
|117.1
|8.4
|5.1
|Josh Reynolds
|Lions
|117.1
|8.4
|3.9
|Jerry Jeudy
|Broncos
|116.5
|8.3
|5.4
|Elijah Moore
|Browns
|115.0
|7.7
|6.5
|Darius Slayton
|Giants
|113.2
|7.5
|4.4
|Darrell Demont Chark Jr.
|Panthers
|108.1
|9.0
|4.7
|Tutu Atwell
|Rams
|108.1
|8.3
|4.8
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|Ravens
|103.2
|7.9
|4.8
|Christian Watson
|Packers
|101.3
|11.3
|5.9
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
This Week's Games
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Date/Time
|TV
|New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 28
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
|8:15 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.