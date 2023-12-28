The New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) and the Utah Jazz (13-18) are set to meet on Thursday at Smoothie King Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Brandon Ingram is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Jazz

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, KJZZ

Pelicans' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their last game, the Pelicans fell to the Grizzlies 116-115 in OT. With 24 points, Ingram was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 24 6 7 3 4 2 Zion Williamson 23 11 1 1 0 0 Jonas Valančiūnas 17 13 0 1 1 0

Pelicans Players to Watch

Ingram's numbers for the season are 23.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.9 boards per contest, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers for the season are 14.9 points, 10.1 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 58% from the floor.

Zion Williamson's numbers for the season are 22.7 points, 6.3 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the floor.

Herbert Jones posts 10.6 points, 3.8 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 32.2% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

CJ McCollum averages 20.2 points, 4 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 42.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jonas Valančiūnas 16.3 11.8 2.7 1.0 1.3 0.7 Brandon Ingram 22.7 4.2 5.6 0.7 0.8 1.5 CJ McCollum 18.4 3.6 3.9 1.4 0.8 3.4 Zion Williamson 15.9 5.4 2.7 0.9 0.3 0.1 Trey Murphy III 15.3 4.4 1.7 0.8 0.3 2.7

