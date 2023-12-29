Friday's game at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Tigers (7-5) matching up with the Northwestern State Demons (2-10) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 84-63 win, as our model heavily favors LSU.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

LSU vs. Northwestern State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

LSU vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 84, Northwestern State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for LSU vs. Northwestern State

Computer Predicted Spread: LSU (-21.3)

LSU (-21.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.8

LSU has a 4-8-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Northwestern State, who is 5-5-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Tigers are 5-7-0 and the Demons are 7-3-0.

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +60 scoring differential, topping opponents by five points per game. They're putting up 75.2 points per game to rank 176th in college basketball and are giving up 70.2 per contest to rank 157th in college basketball.

The 35.6 rebounds per game LSU averages rank 230th in college basketball. Its opponents collect 35 per outing.

LSU knocks down 2.3 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 7 (230th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.3.

The Tigers average 94.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (193rd in college basketball), and allow 88 points per 100 possessions (141st in college basketball).

LSU forces 14.4 turnovers per game (49th in college basketball) while committing 13.8 (319th in college basketball action).

