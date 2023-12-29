How to Watch Northwestern State vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Northwestern State Demons (2-10) will visit the LSU Tigers (7-5) after dropping seven road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Northwestern State vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Northwestern State Stats Insights
- Northwestern State is 2-4 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Demons are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 165th.
- The Demons average only 0.1 more points per game (70.3) than the Tigers allow (70.2).
- Northwestern State has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 70.2 points.
Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Northwestern State is putting up 80.3 points per game, 16.5 more than it is averaging on the road (63.8).
- In 2023-24 the Demons are conceding 9.9 fewer points per game at home (75.3) than on the road (85.2).
- Beyond the arc, Northwestern State drains more treys away (8.0 per game) than at home (6.8), and makes a higher percentage on the road (31.0%) than at home (28.1%).
Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Boise State
|L 95-54
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/16/2023
|Rice
|L 76-51
|Prather Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|W 99-75
|Prather Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Lamar
|-
|Montagne Center
|1/8/2024
|McNeese
|-
|Prather Coliseum
