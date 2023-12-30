The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) are welcoming in the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) for a matchup of Sun Belt rivals at Cam Henderson Center, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Louisiana vs. Marshall Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 47.2% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 43.8% the Thundering Herd's opponents have shot this season.
  • Louisiana has put together a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Thundering Herd sit at 62nd.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns average only 0.1 fewer points per game (78.4) than the Thundering Herd give up to opponents (78.5).
  • When it scores more than 78.5 points, Louisiana is 3-1.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

  • Louisiana is scoring more points at home (82.5 per game) than away (73.2).
  • The Ragin' Cajuns allow 58.5 points per game at home, and 77.6 on the road.
  • At home, Louisiana makes 9.8 treys per game, 1.8 more than it averages away (8.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (36.7%).

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 73-62 Cajundome
12/17/2023 @ McNeese L 74-72 The Legacy Center
12/22/2023 @ Rice W 84-67 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Marshall - Cam Henderson Center
1/4/2024 James Madison - Cajundome
1/6/2024 Coastal Carolina - Cajundome

