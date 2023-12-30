The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) are welcoming in the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) for a matchup of Sun Belt rivals at Cam Henderson Center, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Louisiana vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 47.2% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 43.8% the Thundering Herd's opponents have shot this season.

Louisiana has put together a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Thundering Herd sit at 62nd.

The Ragin' Cajuns average only 0.1 fewer points per game (78.4) than the Thundering Herd give up to opponents (78.5).

When it scores more than 78.5 points, Louisiana is 3-1.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

Louisiana is scoring more points at home (82.5 per game) than away (73.2).

The Ragin' Cajuns allow 58.5 points per game at home, and 77.6 on the road.

At home, Louisiana makes 9.8 treys per game, 1.8 more than it averages away (8.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (36.7%).

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule