The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (5-9) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Teague Center.

Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs. Abilene Christian Scoring Comparison

The Lady Techsters' 62.9 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 67.2 the Wildcats allow.

Louisiana Tech is 4-0 when it scores more than 67.2 points.

Abilene Christian has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.9 points.

The 73.8 points per game the Wildcats score are 9.1 more points than the Lady Techsters give up (64.7).

Abilene Christian is 5-2 when scoring more than 64.7 points.

When Louisiana Tech allows fewer than 73.8 points, it is 5-5.

The Wildcats are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Lady Techsters allow to opponents.

The Lady Techsters shoot 40.5% from the field, just 1.5 lower than the Wildcats concede.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (29-for-106)

11.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (29-for-106) Anna Larr Roberson: 11.6 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

11.6 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Robyn Lee: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Silvia Nativi: 6.4 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

6.4 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Jianna Morris: 7.3 PTS, 33 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

Louisiana Tech Schedule