The Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-1) will meet the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Louisiana Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Isaiah Crawford: 14.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Daniel Batcho: 13.1 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK Tahlik Chavez: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Dravon Mangum: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Sean Newman Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Tyon Grant-Foster: 21.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

21.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Gabe McGlothan: 13.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Rayshon Harrison: 15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Collin Moore: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Duke Brennan: 6.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon Stat Comparison

Grand Canyon Rank Grand Canyon AVG Louisiana Tech AVG Louisiana Tech Rank 79th 80.1 Points Scored 76.1 152nd 106th 67.8 Points Allowed 62.3 19th 53rd 40.3 Rebounds 40.3 53rd 40th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 11 60th 268th 6.5 3pt Made 8.3 108th 328th 10.8 Assists 13.9 161st 243rd 12.6 Turnovers 11 106th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.