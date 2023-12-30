How to Watch the Louisiana vs. Appalachian State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5) will aim to break a four-game road losing streak when taking on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Cajundome, airing at 2:00 PM ET.
Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison
- The Mountaineers put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 13.9 more points than the 56.6 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
- When it scores more than 56.6 points, Appalachian State is 6-3.
- Louisiana is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns record 11.8 fewer points per game (60.2) than the Mountaineers give up (72).
- Louisiana is 2-0 when scoring more than 72 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns shoot 38.4% from the field, 5.2% lower than the Mountaineers allow defensively.
- The Mountaineers make 37.4% of their shots from the field, equaling the Ragin' Cajuns' defensive field-goal percentage.
Louisiana Leaders
- Tamera Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Brandi Williams: 10.3 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)
- Ashlyn Jones: 4.4 PTS, 50 FG%
Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Lamar
|L 63-60
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|North Texas
|L 71-48
|Cajundome
|12/19/2023
|LSU-Shreveport
|W 64-46
|Cajundome
|12/30/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Cajundome
|1/4/2024
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ JMU
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
