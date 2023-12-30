The Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5) will aim to break a four-game road losing streak when taking on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Cajundome, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

  • The Mountaineers put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 13.9 more points than the 56.6 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
  • When it scores more than 56.6 points, Appalachian State is 6-3.
  • Louisiana is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns record 11.8 fewer points per game (60.2) than the Mountaineers give up (72).
  • Louisiana is 2-0 when scoring more than 72 points.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns shoot 38.4% from the field, 5.2% lower than the Mountaineers allow defensively.
  • The Mountaineers make 37.4% of their shots from the field, equaling the Ragin' Cajuns' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisiana Leaders

  • Tamera Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
  • Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
  • Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
  • Brandi Williams: 10.3 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)
  • Ashlyn Jones: 4.4 PTS, 50 FG%

Louisiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Lamar L 63-60 Cajundome
12/17/2023 North Texas L 71-48 Cajundome
12/19/2023 LSU-Shreveport W 64-46 Cajundome
12/30/2023 Appalachian State - Cajundome
1/4/2024 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena
1/6/2024 @ JMU - Atlantic Union Bank Center

