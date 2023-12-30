The Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5) will aim to break a four-game road losing streak when taking on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Cajundome, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

The Mountaineers put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 13.9 more points than the 56.6 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

When it scores more than 56.6 points, Appalachian State is 6-3.

Louisiana is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns record 11.8 fewer points per game (60.2) than the Mountaineers give up (72).

Louisiana is 2-0 when scoring more than 72 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns shoot 38.4% from the field, 5.2% lower than the Mountaineers allow defensively.

The Mountaineers make 37.4% of their shots from the field, equaling the Ragin' Cajuns' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisiana Leaders

Tamera Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

8.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Brandi Williams: 10.3 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)

10.3 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44) Ashlyn Jones: 4.4 PTS, 50 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Schedule