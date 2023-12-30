How to Watch the LSU vs. Jacksonville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (12-1) aim to build on an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
LSU vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison
- The Dolphins score 9.5 more points per game (67.4) than the Tigers give up to opponents (57.9).
- When it scores more than 57.9 points, Jacksonville is 4-6.
- LSU has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.
- The Tigers put up 17.8 more points per game (93.9) than the Dolphins allow (76.1).
- LSU has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 76.1 points.
- Jacksonville has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 93.9 points.
- The Tigers shoot 50.3% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Dolphins concede defensively.
- The Dolphins make 41.9% of their shots from the field, 6.3% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.
LSU Leaders
- Aneesah Morrow: 18.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.9 STL, 1.5 BLK, 48.7 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26)
- Mikaylah Williams: 17.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.3 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (28-for-62)
- Flau'jae Johnson: 12.0 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Angel Reese: 19.9 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 56.7 FG%
- Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|McNeese
|W 133-44
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/17/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 81-36
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Coppin State
|W 80-48
|Physical Education Complex
|12/30/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|1/4/2024
|Missouri
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
