Michigan vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Saturday's contest at Crisler Center has the No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) taking on the Michigan Wolverines (10-3) at 12:00 PM ET on December 30. Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 victory for Ohio State.
In their last outing on Friday, the Wolverines earned a 77-35 victory against Florida A&M.
The Wolverines head into this game after a 77-35 win over Florida A&M on Friday. The Buckeyes came out on top in their most recent game 84-55 against Belmont on Friday. Lauren Hansen scored a team-leading 19 points for the Wolverines in the victory. Jacy Sheldon scored 31 points in the Buckeyes' win, leading the team.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 71, Michigan 65
Top 25 Predictions
Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Wolverines' best win this season came in a 63-49 victory on November 18 against the Middle Tennessee Raiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 57) in our computer rankings.
- Michigan has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins
- 63-49 over Middle Tennessee (No. 57) on November 18
- 84-48 on the road over Illinois (No. 87) on December 10
- 70-52 over South Dakota (No. 99) on November 19
- 80-66 on the road over Harvard (No. 103) on December 2
- 80-61 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 129) on November 6
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- On December 10, the Buckeyes picked up their best win of the season, a 94-84 victory over the Penn State Lady Lions, who are a top 50 team (No. 38), according to our computer rankings.
- The Buckeyes have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).
- Ohio State has four wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Wolverines are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 117th-most wins.
Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 94-84 at home over Penn State (No. 38) on December 10
- 75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 60) on November 22
- 84-55 at home over Belmont (No. 66) on December 22
- 78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 75) on December 3
- 79-55 over East Carolina (No. 80) on November 20
Michigan Leaders
- Laila Phelia: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)
- Jordan Hobbs: 9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)
- Hansen: 11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60)
- Elissa Brett: 8.2 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)
- Taylor Williams: 6.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%
Ohio State Leaders
- Sheldon: 19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56.0 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53)
- Taylor Thierry: 13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
- Cotie McMahon: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Celeste Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)
- Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.8 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
Michigan Performance Insights
- The Wolverines have a +239 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.4 points per game. They're putting up 73.2 points per game to rank 91st in college basketball and are allowing 54.8 per outing to rank 36th in college basketball.
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes are outscoring opponents by 22.1 points per game, with a +265 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.7 points per game (18th in college basketball) and give up 60.6 per outing (107th in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.