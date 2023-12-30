Can we count on Northwestern State to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Northwestern State ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 1-0 NR NR 231

Northwestern State's best wins

On December 3, Northwestern State captured its signature win of the season, a 46-35 victory over the Southern Jaguars, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 120) in the RPI rankings. Jiselle Woodson, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Southern, posted 17 points, while Jenny Ntambwe was second on the team with 10.

Next best wins

59-51 at home over Tarleton State (No. 319/RPI) on December 6

78-54 at home over McNeese (No. 348/RPI) on January 4

Northwestern State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Demons are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 47th-most defeats.

Northwestern State has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Northwestern State has been given the 112th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Demons have 17 games left on the schedule, with six contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and three games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Northwestern St has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Northwestern State's next game

Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Northwestern State Demons

Lamar Cardinals vs. Northwestern State Demons Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

