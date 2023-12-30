Saturday's game at George M. Holmes Convocation Center has the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) taking on the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 79-62 win, as our model heavily favors Appalachian State.

The game has no set line.

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Boone, North Carolina Venue: George M. Holmes Convocation Center

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 79, UL Monroe 62

Spread & Total Prediction for UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State

Computer Predicted Spread: Appalachian State (-17.5)

Appalachian State (-17.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Appalachian State is 7-2-0 against the spread this season compared to UL Monroe's 3-5-0 ATS record. The Mountaineers are 6-3-0 and the Warhawks are 4-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

UL Monroe Performance Insights

The Warhawks' -21 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.2 points per game (270th in college basketball) while giving up 73.3 per outing (241st in college basketball).

UL Monroe is 82nd in the country at 39.1 rebounds per game. That's 3.9 more than the 35.2 its opponents average.

UL Monroe hits 6.1 three-pointers per game (300th in college basketball) at a 29.6% rate (317th in college basketball), compared to the 9.2 per contest its opponents make, shooting 34.6% from deep.

UL Monroe has committed 13 turnovers per game (280th in college basketball) while forcing 13.5 (76th in college basketball).

