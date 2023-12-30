The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe Stats Insights

  • The Warhawks' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have given up to their opponents (36.3%).
  • This season, UL Monroe has a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 36.3% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the country, the Warhawks rank 15th.
  • The Warhawks score 7.2 more points per game (71.2) than the Mountaineers give up (64).
  • UL Monroe is 4-2 when it scores more than 64 points.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

  • UL Monroe is putting up more points at home (87.5 per game) than on the road (60.3).
  • In 2023-24 the Warhawks are conceding 5.5 fewer points per game at home (70) than on the road (75.5).
  • UL Monroe knocks down more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.9%) than on the road (28.8%).

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ Sam Houston L 63-62 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Lamar L 97-73 Montagne Center
12/18/2023 @ Jacksonville L 75-65 Swisher Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ Appalachian State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
1/3/2024 Marshall - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
1/6/2024 Georgia Southern - Fant-Ewing Coliseum

