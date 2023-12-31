New Orleans Saints receiver Foster Moreau has a good matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are giving up the most passing yards in the league, 264.1 per game.

Moreau has 19 receptions for 177 yards and one score this season. He has been targeted 23 times, and is averaging 16.1 yards per game.

Moreau vs. the Buccaneers

Moreau vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games 10 players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have allowed 19 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 264.1 passing yards per game given up by the Buccaneers defense makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Buccaneers have the No. 22 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 21 this season (1.4 per game).

Foster Moreau Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-120)

Moreau Receiving Insights

Moreau, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of six games this year.

Moreau has been targeted on 23 of his team's 544 passing attempts this season (4.2% target share).

He has been targeted 23 times this season, averaging 7.7 yards per target.

Moreau has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (3.0% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

Moreau (four red zone targets) has been targeted 6.2% of the time in the red zone (65 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Moreau's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 12/21/2023 Week 16 2 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 12/17/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

