Player prop bet options for Brandon Ingram and others are available when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Los Angeles Lakers at Smoothie King Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet LA

BSNO and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: -108) 1.5 (Over: +172)

The 23.8 points Ingram has scored per game this season is 1.3 more than his prop bet over/under set for Sunday (22.5).

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (4.8) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (4.5).

Ingram's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Ingram's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -118)

Sunday's prop bet for Zion Williamson is 22.5 points, 0.1 fewer than his season average.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 6.5).

Williamson averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Sunday.

