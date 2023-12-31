Should you wager on Rashid Shaheed scoring a touchdown in the New Orleans Saints' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Rashid Shaheed score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Shaheed has hauled in 41 passes on 68 targets for 640 yards and four TDs, averaging 49.2 yards per game.

Shaheed has a touchdown catch in four of 13 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Rashid Shaheed Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 6 5 89 1 Week 2 @Panthers 4 4 63 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 7 3 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 2 2 28 0 Week 6 @Texans 6 2 85 1 Week 7 Jaguars 8 4 28 0 Week 8 @Colts 3 3 153 1 Week 9 Bears 3 3 22 0 Week 10 @Vikings 9 5 24 0 Week 12 @Falcons 5 2 9 0 Week 15 Giants 4 3 36 0 Week 16 @Rams 9 5 70 1

