The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) take a four-game winning streak into their contest with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Buccaneers favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 42.5 points has been set for the outing.

This week's matchup that pits the Buccaneers against the Saints is a good opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action. Read on for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Saints have led four times, have been behind five times, and have been knotted up six times at the end of the first quarter this season.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Buccaneers have been winning four times, have been losing nine times, and have been knotted up two times.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 2.8 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.2 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, lost nine times, and tied two times in 15 games this season.

In 15 games this year, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, lost six times, and tied two times.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 15 games this year, the Saints have won the third quarter 10 times, been outscored two times, and tied three times.

The Buccaneers have won the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Tampa Bay is averaging 4.9 points in the third quarter (10th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 5.1 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Saints' 15 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter nine times, lost five times, and been knotted up one time.

The Buccaneers have won the fourth quarter in six games this season, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.1 points on average in that quarter.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far in 2023, the Saints have led after the first half in six games, have been losing after the first half in eight games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

The Buccaneers have led after the first half in seven games, have been losing after the first half in six games, and have been tied after the first half in two games in 2023.

2nd Half

Out of 15 games this year, the Saints have won the second half 10 times (6-4 record in those games), lost three times (0-3), and tied two times (1-1).

In 15 games this season, the Buccaneers have won the second half six times, lost seven times, and tied two times.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 11.0 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 11.2 points on average in the second half.

